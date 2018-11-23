Bryan Austerberry, one of the vendors, works on his latest piece of work. The drawing features four kids peering into a window at toys on Birch Avenue. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Christmas Market well received in 100 Mile House

Christmas season kicks off with market in 100 Mile House

The two-day 2018 Farmer’s Christmas Market on Nov. 17 and 18 was a ‘great time’.

“We had a good turnout for shoppers on both days and the vendors seemed to be really pleased and everyone had a great time,” said Laura Laing, the organizer and vice-president of the South Cariboo Farmer’s Market.

Laing said she wasn’t sure how many people actually came to the market but said it was a lot and that it was steady.

There were around 30 vendors at the market.

People were also entertained by the 100 Mile House Community Band, the Eclectica Choir and Peter Thorne and Friends.

“We had lots of great music and great food. Santa was a big hit,” said Laing.

Santa Clause was there to take present orders from children, as well as take some photos with them.

Laing said they will try to add something new and exciting next year, like the propane fire pits and the pig roast was added this year. However, they haven’t started planning just yet and Laing has no thoughts about what it could be at this time.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone in May when the regular market starts up again,” Laing said.

