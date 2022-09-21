The view from Emma Wiebe’s car after she was forced to stop on Bailey Road while driving home early Saturday morning (Sept. 17). A man had placed large orange pylons in the middle of the road, and was later arrested by RCMP. (Facebook Messenger screenshot)

The view from Emma Wiebe’s car after she was forced to stop on Bailey Road while driving home early Saturday morning (Sept. 17). A man had placed large orange pylons in the middle of the road, and was later arrested by RCMP. (Facebook Messenger screenshot)

Chilliwack women frightened by unexpected road block

Driving home just after midnight, they came across a man placing pylons in the middle of Bailey Road

Three Chilliwack women were rattled by a weird experience on Bailey Road last weekend.

The 20-year-olds were driving home around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning (Sept. 17). Heading towards Prest Road on Bailey, they were forced to a stop near the turnoff for the Bailey landfill when they came across a man placing large pylons in the middle of the road. He was wearing a high-visibility reflective vest, but he wasn’t part of any construction crew, and the only lighting came from their car and his car, parked on the side of the road.

The woman who was driving the car immediately started to turn it around. As she did, she said the man unzipped his jacket and appeared to pull out something that looked like a gun. She said he pointed it at them as he walked towards their car and her passengers were so certain of what it was that they ducked down in their seats.

Once her car was pointed back toward Chilliwack River Road, she hit the gas and they sped away, while a passenger called police.

RCMP confirmed a report came in at 40 minutes after midnight.

Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Chilliwack RCMP said the man had concerns about the speed of the traffic in the area, and put out pylons hoping to slow people down.

“Police attended and arrested an intoxicated 25-year-old Chilliwack resident at the scene,” added Chilliwack RCMP Cpl. Martin Godard. “Investigation determined there was no weapon involved and the male demonstrated poor judgement in his actions. No criminal charges have been laid.”

