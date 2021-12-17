Changes coming to South Cariboo tipping fees, disposal rates

The move marks the first change since 2013

Garbage tipping fee rates at the South Cariboo Landfill will be changing next year.

The changes are the first to occur at the 100 Mile House site, at 1500 Gustafson Lake FSR, since 2013.

As of Jan. 7, residents can drop off 200 kilograms of household waste – down from the current limit of 350 kg – at the SCLF without incurring tipping fees. This is not likely to affect most residential users, as the average weight of household loads is 63 kg.

Waste disposal rates are also changing. The rates below will apply to residential loads over 200 kg and to all commercial loads, regardless of weight.

Household Waste: $0.05 per kg, up from $0.04 per kg in 2013

Clean Wood Waste: $0.035 per kg, up from $0.025 per kg in 2013

Demolition/Construction Waste: $0.075 per kg, up from $0.05 per kg in 2013

Concrete and rock $0.02 per kg, up from $0.01 per kg in 2013

The new rates still do not cover the costs associated with managing waste so tax dollars will continue to be used to cover the shortfall. Another rate change is scheduled for January of 2023.

The CRD is in the process of developing its next 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan and is seeking feedback from residents and businesses on current and future waste and recycling services. The complete Bylaw 5355 can be viewed at cariboord.ca.

Please email talktrash@cariboord.ca to inquire or visit cariboord.ca for more information.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional District