Centennial Park partially reopens effective immediately

Kurt ‘No Shirt’ Lundsbye pumps his fist in the air as he dashes through the spray park at Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rules on using Centtenial park have been posted throughout, emphasizing the importance of COVID-19 vigilance. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bridge Creek is still fenced off due to the flooding and public safety concerns. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Residents out enjoying a walk with their dogs on Friday, July 10. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Erik Lundsbye (from left) as a baby zombie plays on some playground equipment while Archer Hermitson and Erik’s brother Kurt climb to escape him. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rowan Hermitson does her best to avoid getting wet at the spray park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rowan Hermitson dashes through the newly reopened spray park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kurt Lundsbye sprints through the spray park on Friday, July 4. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rowan Hermitson dashes through the newly reopened spray park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kim Lundsbye (from left) sits on a park bench with Karl Lundsbye, MeRowan Hermitson and Melissa Hermitson. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The District of 100 Mile House was happy to announce on Friday, July 10 that Centennial Park is partially reopening this summer.

Closed due to the flooding that the Cariboo experienced in the Spring and COVID-19 concerns, the park is now largely open including the splash park, playground, public washroom and the tennis court.

The remainder of Centennial Park, however, including the Bridge Creek Falls trail is still closed due to the high water levels of Bridge Creek. The District asks residents using the park to respect all barrier they have put in place for the purpose of public safety.

It wasn’t even two hours since the announcement via the district’s Facebook page that people could already be found sunbathing, walking their dog and playing in the spray park in the partially cloudy sunlight. Among them were the families of Kim Lundsbye and Melissa Hermitson.

As their children played, Lundsbye said that as a mother of three the park reopening was very welcome news. Typically during the summer, she said her family comes to Centennial Park all the time at least five days a week by her count.

After COVID-19 shutdowns and being stuck to their own yards, Lundsbye said she thinks it’s nice to have the spray park and playground open as a place for children to blow off some steam.

“I really think that the park is safe with the blue fencing that they’ve put in. As a parent, I feel more comfortable with that creek fenced off,” Lundsbye said, referring to the fence that now separates the rest of the park from Bridge Creek which has still burst its banks.

When asked how it feels to see her children playing and running around, Lundsbye’s response was immediate.

“It’s nice to see them play in a way that would feel normal for them this summer. I think we’re lucky to live in a small town really where it feels safe to come to a public playground,” Lundsbye said. “I feel really comfortable to be out in the community, especially in the summertime.”



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter