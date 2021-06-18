A Category 3 fire ban will go into effect across the entire Cariboo Fire Centre beginning noon on Monday, June 21. (Pixaby photo)

A Category 3 fire ban will go into effect across the entire Cariboo Fire Centre beginning noon on Monday, June 21. (Pixaby photo)

Category 3 fire ban extends across entire Cariboo Fire Centre June 21

Campfires are still permitted, but no larger than half a metre high by half a metre wide

As temperatures are predicted to increase throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre next week, Category 3 open fires will be prohibited beginning June 21 effective at noon.

The Cariboo Fire Centre said the ban comes as a way to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety, and expands Category 3 bans already in place for the 100 Mile Forest District since May 3 and the Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District and Tsilhqot’in Declared Title Area since May 31.

“This expansion into the Quesnel Forest District and the remaining area of the Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District will remain in place until Oct. 1, 2021 or until the public is otherwise notified,” stated a news release from the CFC.

Outlining what the ban implies, the CFC reminded it includes any fires larger than two metres high by three metres wide, three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide, burning of one or more windrows and burning of stubble or grass over an area great than 0.2 hectares.

So far campfires are still allowed, but they cannot be larger than a half-metre high by a half-metre wide.

The Category 3 open fire prohibition applies to all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands, but does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws in place and is serviced by a fire department.

Check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

Williams Lake fire chief Erick Peterson said locally the department is getting prepared for the summer.

“I think with the fire near Lytton this week has everyone’s attention,” he said of the 80 hectare fire burning on steep terrain, east of Skuppah approximately seven kilometres south of Lytton adjacent to Highway 1 and classified out of control.

As of June 17, 2021, there have been 39 fires since April 1, 2021 in the Cariboo Fire Centre burning a total of 250 hectares.

Read more: BC Wildfire Service battling blaze across from Churn Creek


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HousebcwildfireWilliams Lake

Previous story
MPs’ study of systemic racism in policing concludes RCMP needs new model
Next story
4 Nelson students arrested after messy grad prank closes school

Just Posted

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health COVID-19 cases falling slower than the rest of B.C.

More than a third of provincial cases announced Thursday came from the Interior

A Category 3 fire ban will go into effect across the entire Cariboo Fire Centre beginning noon on Monday, June 21. (Pixaby photo)
Category 3 fire ban extends across entire Cariboo Fire Centre June 21

Campfires are still permitted, but no larger than half a metre high by half a metre wide

Peter Skene Ogden on Sept. 10. (File photo)
PSO returns to modified semester system this fall

Classes will run on a four-block fixed semester system

Bobbie Crane is overjoyed that her painting Snowy Owls has been accepted as one of the featured pieces in the 2021 Artists For Conservation’s International Exhibit of Nature in Art. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo artist featured in international art exhibit

Bobbie Crane’s Snowy Owls painting was chosen for AFC’s Exhibit of Nature in Art.

The District of 100 Mile House office. (File photo)
Immigrant entrepreneur pilot program extended

Regional program attracts cotton manufacturer

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

The Montreal Police logo is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Some Quebec politicians are calling for an investigation after a video was released that appears to show a Montreal police officer with his leg on a young Black man’s neck during an arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Probe called for after video appearing to show Montreal officer’s knee on Black youth’s neck

Politicians call for investigation after clip evokes memories of George Floyd incident

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. The website for a Broadway theatre showing "Springsteen on Broadway" said it would only allow guests "fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine" — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
No Springsteen for you: AstraZeneca not good enough to qualify for Broadway ticket

Victoria area mayor among those unable to attend New York entertainment due to COVID-19 restriction

The BC Ferries’ website is down for the second time in one week from what they say is likely an overwhelming increase in web traffic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surging web traffic crashes BC Ferries’ site again

Website down for second time this week

John Furlong told the Vancouver Board of Trade on Feb. 20, 2020 that he thinks the city could and should bid for the 2030 Winter Games. (CP photo)
PODCAST: John Furlong lays out a ‘provincial’ B.C. plan to host the 2030 Winter Olympics

Podcast: Chat includes potential role for Vancouver Island communities

The pilot of this single-engine propeller plane was unhurt after crash-landing in a Como Road orchard Friday, June 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Plane crash lands into Grand Forks orchard, pilot injured

RCMP have secured the crash site, pending investigation by Transport Canada

Lake Country firefighters made good use of pet respirators they keep on board June 17, 2021. (District of Lake Country)
PHOTOS: 11 dogs rescued, home destroyed in large blaze in Okanagan

Home deemed a total loss, cause remains unknown but crews thankful for pet respirators

A tenant walks in front of her home on Boundary Road on Friday, June 18, 2021 after it was destroyed by fire the night before in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Family homeless after fire rips through Chilliwack house

Turtle rescued, no one seriously hurt following Boundary Road fire in Chilliwack

BC Ferries’ newest Island Class vessel is experiencing an issue with one of its thrusters off the Algerian coast. Photo courtesy patbaywebcam.com.
BC Ferries newest vessel having mechanical issues in Mediterranean

Island 4 will be repaired in Spain before crossing Atlantic

Most Read