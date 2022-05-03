Category 3 burning ban in effect for 100 Mile Forest District

All Category 3 open fires will be prohibited in the 100 Mile Forest District, effectively Wednesday (May 4) to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

The BC Wildfire Service said prohibited activities include any fires larger than two metres high by three metres wide; three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two meters high by three meters wide; burning of one or more windrows; and burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

Anyone conducting a Category 3 open fire must extinguish it by noon Wednesday. The prohibition will remain in place until Oct. 1.

The ban does not apply to campfires that are half-metre high by a high-metre wide, smaller or cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes. Category 2 fires, which include one or two concurrently burning piles up to two metres high by three metres wide, or the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares, are not affected.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition will face a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

100 Mile House