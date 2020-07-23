Cariboo Trail sidewalk project awarded to Bree Contracting Ltd. at $1,038,450

Bree Contracting Ltd. was awarded the sidewalk project on Cariboo Trail. (File photo)

The District of 100 Mile House council voted to award the tender for the Cariboo Trail sidewalk project to Bree Contracting Ltd. for the tendered price of $1,038,450 at the regular council meeting on July 14.

The project had been put on hold due to COVID-19 but funding from the province in the form of $500,000 lead the district to go ahead with the project again.

Mayor Mitch Campsall noted that “This was a big issue during the election, the 2018 election, and in that area was a huge issue. I’m glad to see that we were finally able to get funding for it and proceed with this.”

A late item was introduced with the 100 Mile Nordics requesting a financial contribution of $5,000 towards the purchase of a new $350,000 snow cat.

In addition to the Nordics contributing $50,000, they are seeking $175,000 through BC Gaming Capital Projects, $100,000 through Northern Development and $20,000 through the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

The CRD had informally discussed it and recommended it get paid through the South Cariboo Joint Committee, according to 100 Mile District CAO Roy Scott.

That would take funds away from planning for a pool, he noted.

He suggested contributing the full $25,000 out of the Community Forest Reserve Fund. That way the Nordics also wouldn’t have to wait until the fall, he said.

Council voted in favour of the full $25,000.

“It’s been a very progressive group of people that have really taken a small asset and made it into, basically, be all you can be and they’ve done a great job,” said Coun. Maureen Pinkney, adding they’ve been a huge value to the community adding economic benefit.

Other items approved included the 2019 Annual Report, the Statement of Financial Information for the fiscal year ending 2019 and a number of bylaw amendments.

