Bree Contracting Ltd. was awarded the sidewalk project on Cariboo Trail. (File photo)

Cariboo Trail sidewalk project awarded to Bree Contracting Ltd. at $1,038,450

Nordics to receive $25,000 for snow cat

The District of 100 Mile House council voted to award the tender for the Cariboo Trail sidewalk project to Bree Contracting Ltd. for the tendered price of $1,038,450 at the regular council meeting on July 14.

The project had been put on hold due to COVID-19 but funding from the province in the form of $500,000 lead the district to go ahead with the project again.

Mayor Mitch Campsall noted that “This was a big issue during the election, the 2018 election, and in that area was a huge issue. I’m glad to see that we were finally able to get funding for it and proceed with this.”

A late item was introduced with the 100 Mile Nordics requesting a financial contribution of $5,000 towards the purchase of a new $350,000 snow cat.

Read More: Cariboo Trail sidewalk to be discussed at July council

In addition to the Nordics contributing $50,000, they are seeking $175,000 through BC Gaming Capital Projects, $100,000 through Northern Development and $20,000 through the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

The CRD had informally discussed it and recommended it get paid through the South Cariboo Joint Committee, according to 100 Mile District CAO Roy Scott.

That would take funds away from planning for a pool, he noted.

He suggested contributing the full $25,000 out of the Community Forest Reserve Fund. That way the Nordics also wouldn’t have to wait until the fall, he said.

Council voted in favour of the full $25,000.

“It’s been a very progressive group of people that have really taken a small asset and made it into, basically, be all you can be and they’ve done a great job,” said Coun. Maureen Pinkney, adding they’ve been a huge value to the community adding economic benefit.

Other items approved included the 2019 Annual Report, the Statement of Financial Information for the fiscal year ending 2019 and a number of bylaw amendments.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police say Quebec sisters were victims of double murder committed by their father

Just Posted

Cariboo Trail sidewalk project awarded to Bree Contracting Ltd. at $1,038,450

Nordics to receive $25,000 for snow cat

South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce encouraging 100 Mile House to take part in The Big Spend

For every $100 spent at a local business, $63 is circulated back into the local economy

B.C. environmental group asks court to revoke government’s wolf cull permits

The petition says it wants the court to clarify the law

Missing Stop of Interest sign returns, five years after going AWOL

Sign commemorating the B.X. Express Company disappeared in 2015

Village of Clinton looks forward to welcoming its new CAO

Murray Daly takes over the position as of Aug. 17

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberly and Port Alberni all topped the list

Most Read