The Cariboo Regional District board during a recent meeting. (Monica Lamb-Yorski - Black Press Media)

Cariboo Regional District considers merging economic development

Directors seeking pros and cons of amalgamating the economic development services.

The Cariboo Regional District is considering amalgamating its three economic development services – in the North Cariboo, Central Cariboo/Chilcotin and South Cariboo – in order to access funding for major infrastructure such as broadband across the region.

Directors on Friday asked for a staff report on the pros and cons of amalgamating the economic development services across the region and how to finance a needs assessment for regional broadband strategy, estimated to cost between $50,000 and $80,000. The request followed a suggestion by Director Steve Forseth, Commodore Heights – McLeese Lake, who noted progress to fund a regional broadband strategy has been hindered, in part, because they can’t identify a source of local funding.

“We’re behind as far as regional districts are concerned in getting some kind of needs assessment done in getting broadband,” Chair Margo Wagner said. “We need to get the connectivity thing together, if we don’t we’re going to be in big trouble.”

READ MORE: Grants for assistance extinguished for independent fire departments within Cariboo Regional District

The Board’s Strategic Plan calls for common individual services, where appropriate, to be merged into a single regional district service. Forseth maintains it makes sense that regional broadband service is paid for regionally but noted the North Cariboo is close to its requisition limit right now. The Central/South Cariboo Economic Development Services don’t have requisition limits.

However, some directors, including 100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall, argued they would like more information before merging the three economic development functions. Al Richmond, Director for Lac La Hache 108 Mile Ranch, also suggested broadband should be paid for through rural feasibility reserve funds.

“I’m not convinced we should be regionalizing our economic development functions,” Richmond said, noting directors in the South Cariboo already partner with 100 Mile for many services.

Wagner noted, however, that the CRD must do a needs assessment before pursuing a broadband strategy and she didn’t want to lose out on federal funding. Director Maureen LeBourdais, of Horsefly-150 Mile, agreed. “Right now the internet is the only thing holding the community and economy together,” she said.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

