Cariboo Regional District chair Margo Wagner acclaimed, new board sworn in officially

Area H director Margo Wagner will stay on as chair of the Cariboo Regional District.

The former chair was acclaimed after the newly-elected and acclaimed board members were officially sworn in on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the board office.

Area C director John Massier was acclaimed as vice-chair, while Al Richmond was acclaimed as chair of the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District and Mary Sjostrom as vice-chair.

Returning directors are Area B Barbara Bachmeier, Area D Steve Forseth, Area F Maureen Lebourdais and Area I Jim Glassford. New on the board are Area E Melynda Neufeld, Area J Tolin Pare, Area K Betty Anderson and Area L Eric De Vries.

Attending the meeting to give a traditional Secwépemc welcome and blessing was Williams Lake First Nation elder Virigina Gilbert.

As it was the first meeting of the new board, the morning was going to be devoted to orientation.

Chair Wagner said the next three or four months will involved orientation sessions and for the first one they would focus on the basic rules of governance, using the CRD programs for meetings and agendas and a media presentation with the CRD’s new communications staff member Gerald Pinchbeck.

Pinchbeck said he grew up in Williams Lake.

It was his first time attending a board meeting with the CRD.


