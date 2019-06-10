Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency System gains more than 500 new registers

Residents encouraged to continue to sign up year-round

The Cariboo Regional District had more than 500 residents register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System.

The system now has nearly 15,000 subscribers after local governments in the Cariboo held a promotional drive for the emergency notification system, which focused around a sign-up week from May 13-17.

During the promotional drive, most people registered themselves online with a small group of people calling or visiting their local government for assistance.

In addition to new subscribers, 80 people logged into their existing profile to update their information.

The following chart shows a breakdown of new subscribers by area. (The numbers in the columns don’t add up because people can subscribe to more than one category.)

Those who haven’t already registered still can sign up to receive notifications about emergency and time-sensitive events happening near your home, work, school or other locations. Visit your local government’s website to sign up and click on the “Register for Emergency Notifications” icon.

Related: Emergency Notification System will provide users with evacuation orders, boil notices and more

If you need help registering or updating your profile, contact your local government. The system is available to all residents free of charge through a partnership with the Cariboo Regional District, 100 Mile House, Quesnel, Wells and Williams Lake.

