Caputo tackles bail reform in new private members bill

The Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP aims to address the Liberal’s ‘soft on crime’ policies

Frank Caputo is the MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo has tabled a private members bill designed to toughen bail laws for serious repeat offenders.

If it passes, Bill C-313 will make getting bail considerably harder for a person who is prohibited from possessing firearms and is then charged with a serious firearms offence.

The burden will fall on repeat violent offenders to justify why they should be allowed the freedom to walk the streets.

“Police officers, chiefs of police, victims, and Canadians have all been calling for bail reform. The premiers of all of Canada’s thirteen provinces and territories have called on the Prime Minister to make changes to his failed bail system,” Caputo said in a news release.

The release said violent crime has increased by 32 per cent, and gang-related murders have nearly doubled over the last eight years. According to Toronto Police, in 2022, there were 44 shooting-related homicides in the city, in which half of the accused persons were on a firearm-related or another type of bail at the time they were alleged to have committed the offence.

“Too many Canadians are experiencing the effects of the Liberal government’s soft-on-crime policies firsthand. Bill C-313 will ensure repeat violent gun offenders can no longer benefit from the Liberal government’s catch and release bail system and ensure they remain behind bars where they cannot pose a threat to society,” said Caputo. “Canadians deserve to feel safe. We must all come together to support common sense laws that protect Canadians, keep our communities safe, and restore safe streets.”


100 Mile House

