South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South on Saturday, June 26, 2021 that partially collapsed early Thursday morning in the Surfside area of Miami. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South on Saturday, June 26, 2021 that partially collapsed early Thursday morning in the Surfside area of Miami. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Canadians possibly caught in Florida condo collapse from two families: Global Affairs

More than 150 people are unaccounted for and at least five are dead

The federal government says the four Canadians who may be affected by the deadly building collapse near Miami are from two different families.

Global Affairs Canada says they are in contact with the families after the seaside condominium tower collapsed Thursday.

More than 150 people are unaccounted for and at least five are dead after the 12-storey Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami.

The federal government has offered few other details about the Canadians, including whether they are still missing.

First responders are continuing their efforts to find survivors today.

Three years ago an engineering firm said the building needed major repairs to fix damaged concrete in columns, beams and walls.

READ MORE: Canadian citizens ‘may be affected’ by Florida condo collapse, says Global Affairs

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Florida

Previous story
1 way to deal with invasive snails in B.C. is… to eat them?
Next story
Catholics question relationship with church after residential school grave discovery

Just Posted

Quinn Percor blocks a shot from Brody Pecor during a training camp at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Rec Centre’s summer camp slots filling up fast

Bre7e Johnson, of Alkali Lake, points out landmarks on the St. Joseph’s Mission property, where he attended residential school in the late 1950s. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
Indigenous community shares stories of abuse, recovery

Shelby Powell, the area librarian for 100 Mile House’s Cariboo Regional District Library, invites the community to check out the library this summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Library launches reading programs

Alan Boyd has been volunteering in the Lone Butte-North Green Lake area since he came here in 1956. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Long-time volunteer ready to ‘smell the coffee’