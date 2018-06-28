Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Canadians dodged paying Ottawa somewhere between $800 million and $3 billion worth of taxes on foreign personal income in 2014, says a new federal estimate released Thursday.

The study by the Canada Revenue Agency says the missing funds represented between 0.6 per cent and 2.2 per cent of the total income tax revenue Ottawa collected that year from individuals.

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014, had all tax obligations been fully met — and that number is expected to grow as the agency’s research continues.

In previous reports, the agency has already released other estimates on the so-called tax gap — the difference between what is owed to the government and what was collected — for personal income tax and the federal portion of the GST and HST.

The agency’s next study will focus on domestic and international businesses, a report it says will provide CRA with its first estimate of Canada’s overall tax gap.

The latest numbers come as Ottawa invests more resources in analyzing and cracking down on tax evasion.

“Most Canadians pay their fair share of taxes,” National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier said in a statement. “They expect their government to pursue people and businesses that try to avoid doing the same.”

The agency said Thursday that international audits it conducted between 2014-15 and 2016-17 uncovered close to $1 billion in income — and identified $284 million in additional taxes. In the process, it assessed 370 individuals, 200 corporations and a small number of trusts.

The CRA analysis also found that in 2014, Canadians earned $9 billion in foreign income and held a total of $429 billion worth of assets outside the country — with most of it reported in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government
Next story
Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Just Posted

The South Cariboo Seniors Resource Directory is here

Compiled by the Age Friendly Society, the directory puts important services at your fingertips

Big medieval battle showdown at 108 Mile Ranch

‘Maybe it was the mosquitos who won the war’

VIDEO: Mile 108 Elementary teacher retires with no regrets

Tammie Ozanne had been teaching for 12 years

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

A sow black bear was tranquilized and released after unintentionally trapped in 100 Mile House

‘We were able to safely tranquilize, remove the trap and allow the bear to continue on’

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

Joe Jackson died Wednesday in Las Vegas at the age of 89

UPDATED: Convicted sex offender back in custody in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

BC Wildfire Service sets up operational camp near Comstock Lake Fire

More than 200 personnel will camp on the Pelican Lake Service Road

Teen hiker dies near Bunzten Lake in Coquitlam

Rescuers say the hiker fell while climbing in Eagle Ridge

Most Read