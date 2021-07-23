A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Canada to resettle Afghans who worked with military, embassy

It will also include cooks, drivers and other staff employed at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul

The federal government says it will fast-track the resettlement of Afghans who previously worked with the Canadian military and embassy and are now at risk from the Taliban.

The move follows weeks of pressure from Canadian veterans and others worried that Afghans who supported Canada are in danger as the Taliban makes rapid gains across the country.

Cabinet ministers say those who will be eligible for the special immigration measure include former interpreters and translators who worked with the Canadian military during this country’s 13-year war in Afghanistan.

It will also include cooks, drivers and other staff employed at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul.

The ministers say teams are now on the ground to identify potential applicants, but would not provide details on how Afghans will be brought to Canada citing security concerns.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the government recognizes the urgency of the situation, but would not say when Afghans would start to arrive in Canada.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Incoming governor general Mary Simon has 1st audience with Queen
Next story
B.C. hair salon target of ‘cowardly’ anti-mask graffiti

Just Posted

Melanie Allen, left, from Quesnel, purchases 10 chickens from Jane Schattenkirk, a wildfire evacuee from Lone Butte, southeast of 100 Mile House. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Williams Lake offers shelter for Lone Butte wildfire evacuees with animals

100 Mile Archives
20 YEARS AGO: Birch Avenue businesses host racing pigeon

The Flat Lake fire damaged a distribution line Wednesday, July 21, near 83 Mile Road. (Warren Lowe - Submitted photo)
BC Hydro to repair distribution line affected by Flat Lake fire

The Flat Lake fire is highly visible from Highway 97 at 70 Mile House. (Scott Nelson photo)
Update: Heavy equipment works to establish indirect control lines on Flat Lake fire