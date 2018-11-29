Canada on track for Friday signing of USMCA once details finalized: Freeland

Canada has been in touch with the Americans and the Mexicans since arriving in Buenos Aires, officials say

Canada says it is on track to sign a new North American free-trade agreement on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina but Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland would not provide a firm confirmation on Thursday.

Freeland, speaking on a sunny patio at a hotel in Buenos Aires shortly after the Canadian delegation landed Thursday, said that details must be finalized on a “massive” three-way deal.

“Our objective has always been to sign this agreement on Nov. 30 and we are on track to hit that objective,” Freeland said.

Canada has been in touch with the Americans and the Mexicans since arriving in Buenos Aires, she added.

READ MORE: Don’t sign USMCA until LGBTQ language excised, U.S. lawmakers urge Trump

“A vast number of technical details need to be scrubbed and wrapped up,” she said. “The fact that this is an agreement in three languages adds to the level of technical complexity and it is on that level that we are just being sure that all the Is are dotted and all the Ts are crossed.”

The minister is part of a Canadian delegation attending a high-stakes G20 summit set to begin on Friday and draw global attention over trade tensions between China and the United States.

The Liberal government is also eyeing the issue of international security, after Canada and its allies condemned the seizure of three Ukrainian naval vessels near Crimea on Monday.

Freeland said she has spoken to the Ukrainian foreign minister and is in very close contact with other G7 countries on this issue.

She also said Ukraine is expected to be the topic of a “robust conversation” at a NATO foreign-ministers’ summit in Brussels next week.

Kristy Kirkup, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to share gambling revenue with Indigenous communities
Next story
Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Just Posted

Merritt-based company still vying to offer bus service through Cariboo region

Gene Field said he’s been told they may not be eligible for funding as the routes are not considered “unprofitable”

Looking to raise at least $18,000 with Starry Nights

Raising money for a Nordic wellness chair

South Cariboo snowmobile clubs get together for membership drive, trail information and safety

Other organizations at the event were Search and Rescue, Conservation Office and local dealers

False taxation ad for Cariboo Chilcotin residents causes concern

Chilcotin National Congress (CNC) ad suggests PST will be replaced with a CNC tax

100 Mile House Wranglers shoot to bring Cyclone Taylor Cup to home ice in 2020

Wranglers up against three other KIJHL teams for hosting duties

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job: report

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

Animal remains found illegally dumped in B.C.

Carcasses of two bears and a deer discarded in Shuswap area well used by public

Here’s a first look at Canada’s wastewater tests for marijuana use

The first-of-its-kind tests involve gauging traces of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at 15 wastewater treatment plants in Canada

Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

Statistics Canada recorded large increases in crimes related to sexual orientation and religion

Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution

The first recommendation in the report is simply to track the number of heat-related illnesses and deaths in Canada

Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Canada on track for Friday signing of USMCA once details finalized: Freeland

Canada has been in touch with the Americans and the Mexicans since arriving in Buenos Aires, officials say

Trump derides lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘weak person’ after bombshell guilty plea

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia

Most Read