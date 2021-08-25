Campfire prohibition to be rescinded throughout the Cariboo

The public is still strongly encouraged to exercise extreme caution with the use of any campfire

Effective at noon on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, campfires will once again be permitted throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

Although fire danger ratings have declined in the region due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to exercise extreme caution with the use of any campfire.

It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner and in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, check with local government authorities to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

A map of the affected areas is available online at: http://ow.ly/SlLD30rS1UL

A campfire is an open fire that burns material in one pile no larger than 0.5 m in height and 0.5m in width that is lit, fueled or used by any person for a recreational purpose, or by a first nation for a ceremonial purpose.

The BC Wildfire Service reminds the public that Category 2 and 3 open fires, which are fires larger than 0.5 metres by 0.5 metres, remain prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre. A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online: http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5.

In addition, the use of sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners, fireworks including firecrackers, and burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description remain prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs, as well as the value of resources damaged or destroyed by the wildfire.

The Cariboo Fire Centre stretches from Loon Lake near Clinton in the south to the Cottonwood River near Quesnel in the north, and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the west to Wells Gray Provincial Park in the east.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.



