A police officer and a service dog enter the Calgary Courts Centre on May 17, 2021. A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme is scheduled to be sentenced today. Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over five thousand dollars, for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A police officer and a service dog enter the Calgary Courts Centre on May 17, 2021. A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme is scheduled to be sentenced today. Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over five thousand dollars, for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme sentenced to 10 years

Arnold Breitkreutz ordered to pay $3.1 million in restitution

A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what the judge called a deliberate and large-scale fraud.

Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over five thousand dollars for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages.

Court heard the money from his company, Base Financial, was instead loaned to an oil-and-gas promoter and used in a risky oil play in Texas that secured against oil-and-gas leases and equipment.

The Crown had recommended a sentence of between 10 and 12 years to send a message to others who might try a similar scheme.

Justice Colin Feasby says Breitkreutz’s crime violated the trust of many of his clients, who felt a profound sense of betrayal.

He also ordered Breitkreutz to pay $3.1 million in restitution.

RELATED: B.C. businessman David Sidoo accused in $145 million US ‘pump-and-dump’ scheme

fraudLaw and justice

Previous story
Lightning storm sparks new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre
Next story
Ontario nuclear operator travelling on motorcycle across Canada with canine friend

Just Posted

There are six new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre Friday, Aug. 19. (BCWS map)
Lightning storm sparks new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

Lyna Smith is traveling across Canada with her Shar Pei, Monster Yogi Bear. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
Ontario nuclear operator travelling on motorcycle across Canada with canine friend

L-R: Miranda Sanford, Lance Arnett, Gayle Jones, Amalia McGlashan, Alexander McGlashan, Ken Schmidt, Chris Schmidt, Shirley Canning, Brian Wettauffer - Lone Butte Historical Association members and children in front of the gazebo built in memory of Al Jones. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Memorial gazebo built in memory of long-time Lone Butte resident, Al Jones

Susan Swan, mayor of the Village of Clinton, is running for a second term this fall. (Black Press File Photo)
Swan seeks second mayoral term