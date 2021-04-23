A Sinixt drum circle on the stage at the Capitol Theatre in Nelson, B.C, in 2018. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

BREAKING: Sinixt, First Nation bordering Canada-U.S., can claim Indigenous rights, top court rules

The decision essentially reverses a 1956 declaration the Sinixt were extinct

The Supreme Court of Canada has recognized the existence of the Sinixt in Canada in a landmark decision.

Richard Desautel, a Sinixt resident in Washington State, shot an elk near Castlegar, B.C. in 2010. He was arrested and charged with hunting out of season and as a non-resident.

But his case, and now victory at Canada’s highest court, was about more than hunting rights. It’s acknowledges the Sinixt as a people 65 years after they were declared extinct in Canada by the federal government.

Desautel was previously acquitted in B.C. Provincial Court in Nelson, B.C., on aboriginal rights grounds in 2016. The province twice appealed the decision, first to the Supreme Court of B.C. and then to the B.C. Court of Appeal, and lost both times with the judges in each hearing siding with Desautel.

The province then appealed the matter to the Supreme Court of Canada, which heard legal arguments in the matter in October before releasing its decision Friday.

The Nelson Star will be reporting on the details of the decision as soon as they are available.

bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Richard Desautel with supporters outside the courthouse in Nelson, B.C., in 2016. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

