Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

A Kelowna father has admitted to killing his wife and two daughters just weeks before Christmas 2017 in a surprise guilty plea Thursday.

Jacob Forman was facing two first-degree murder charges in the killings of his two daughters, Karina and Yesenia, and one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, Clara Forman.

READ MORE: Details of arrest revealed in triple-murder case involving Kelowna dad

Jacob Forman reversed his initial non-guilty plea during an ongoing voir dire hearing to determine admissibility of evidence from both Crown counsel and defense in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna. His trial was expected to start in mid-November.

Earlier this week, when he entered his plea, Forman told the pre-trial judge that “I am responsible, but I am not guilty for what the Crown is saying.”

Sentencing has been adjourned to Sept. 16 in Kelowna, BC Prosecution Service confirmed.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Kelowna man Jacob Forman, accused of killing his wife and two children, in an undated photo. (Black Press Media files)

Previous story
B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee
Next story
‘Please pray for our Bahamasland,’ Canadian victim wrote before Dorian hit

Just Posted

Flower thieves make off with over $300 in arrangements

Lee’s Custom Floors was the target of vandalism in 100 Mile House on Aug. 19

Community Navigator program to be more accessible for rural South Cariboo residents

‘This really is something that is needed in the community’

Staff and students at 100 Mile Elementary welcome new faces to the community

‘It was just a terrific first day back,’ said vice principal Shawn Nelson

Death following low-speed collision in 100 Mile House suspected to be medical

On Sept. 4 at 5:54 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to… Continue reading

Cariboo Calling: From pastime to passion, small-town auctioneer calls it like it is

‘If it wasn’t for cattle, I wouldn’t have a paycheque’

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Kicking Horse widening budget up $128 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

Most Read