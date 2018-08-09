BREAKING: Part of Houseman Road in Forest Grove area is being evacuated

So far 57 properties have been given the order to evacuate

UPDATE (7:40 p.m.): The evacuation was caused by wildfire C42363. It’s size is currently estimated at 0.1 hectares by the Cariboo Fire Centre but Emily Epp, manager of the Cariboo Regional District, said the size was incorrect and will be updated shortly.

UPDATE (7:00 p.m.): The Cariboo Regional District has officially issued an evacuation order for part of Houseman Road area.

The evacuation order is for 57 properties.

“The BC Wildfire Service did a tactical evacuation earlier today because of that wildfire (C42363) for a couple properties in that area but we are following up now with an evacuation order because 0f the concerns about that wildfire in that area,” said Epp.

As per the release, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting the evacuation. The Evacuation route is Kaluza Road and/or Houseman Road to Canim-Hendrix Lake Road to 100 Mile House.

Evacuated residents should register with Emergency Support Services at the Community Hall at 240 Third St. in 100 Mile House.

Evac order issued for Houseman Road area, about 12 km NE of 100 Mile. ESS Centre at the 100 Mile Community Hall. Evac route via Kaluza Rd and/or Houseman Rd to Canim-Hendrix Lake Rd to 100 Mile. More info: https://t.co/A2VTKd1X9v pic.twitter.com/BAktIMeHrk — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 10, 2018

All the people in the area according to the map below must leave the area immediately. They are advised by the CRD to: close all windows and doors, shut off all gas and electrical appliances (except refrigerators and freezers, close all gates (latch but do not lock), gather family and neighbours who need assistance, take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, keys), take pets on leash or in kennels, do not use more vehicles than you have to and not use the phone unless emergency services are needed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Residents of Houseman Road in Forest Grove have been evacuated and directed to go to the 100 Mile House Community Hall at roughly 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.

“We have been tasked with opening a reception centre by the CRD (Cariboo Regional District) and at this point,” said Liz Jones, the director of Emergency Support Services in 100 Mile House. “At this stressful time, this is the time to look at your household items and say what can I live with and what I can live without; put that paperwork in order, get that grab-and-go bag ready. It will “

She went on to confirm that so far only 19 families have been given the order.

“It’s scary out here, there is smoke everywhere and everybody’s angst is up and their spidey sense is going,” said Jones. “Every whiff that goes by in a different colour is scary and the aeroplanes going by are winding people up.”

People who want to help, Jones said they can come down and she will find a job for them. People can always put together bags and bring them down to the hall as well.

“I cannot confirm how many people were evacuated. My understanding was a limited number of properties were tactically evacuated in this area. The BC Wildfire Service is actively working with the Cariboo Regional District. This fire was actioned by Tankers today. There are 15 firefighters on site, aircraft overhead and equipment is en route,” said Robyn Clarke, fire information assistant at the BC Wildfire Service.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes.