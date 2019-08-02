BREAKING: Highway 97 closed in both directions due to multi-vehicle collision near McLeese Lake

UPDATE (4 p.m.): According to Drive BC, the estimated time of re-opening is 11 p.m. The next update will be around 9 p.m.

ORIGINAL: Emergency crews are headed to the scene of a serious motor vehicle incident just north of McLeese Lake Friday afternoon that has closed Highway 97 in both directions.

Quesnel RCMP confirmed both Quesnel and Williams Lake officers are responding to the incident.

Drive BC is reporting it is a “multi-vehicle incident’ between Picard Road and Hill Road for 4.7 kilometres, about 40 kilometres north of Wildwood.

READ MORE: Thunderstorms ring in the B.C. Day long weekend in the Cariboo

The road is closed and there is no detour available, states Drive BC.

Highway 97 is expected to be closed “for some time” according to Quesnel staff.

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.