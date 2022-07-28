BREAKING: Heavy police presence at home in Williams Lake after overnight shooting

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to stay away from the corner of Pigeon and Twelfth avenues in Williams Lake as a major police incident is unfolding Thursday morning (July 28).
Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed police are on scene and those roads are closed to traffic in that area.
Witnesses say police are honing in on a home on the corner of Pigeon Avenue, with two arrests already made shortly after their arrival after 8 a.m.
Police can be heard over a loud speaker saying the occupants located in a home on Pigeon Avenue are “under arrest for discharging a firearm with intent and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Come on out of the house with your hands up. Do it now.”
Byron confirmed the incident is connected to a shooting that took place on Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake just before 3 a.m.
No one was injured in this latest shooting, confirm police.
More to come
