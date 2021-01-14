Students Jasfia, left, and Junaya Nielsen volunteer at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary's breakfast program. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Breakfast is served at PSO

The program is in its second year.

Every morning at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary, breakfast is served to those who need it.

The program, now going into its second year, is organized by teachers Tai St. Pierre and Ray Kline for anyone who needs access to a nutritious breakfast.

“We started the breakfast program because it was the only school I’d been to that didn’t have an existing food program for students, so we thought that was something lacking in our school community, and we decided to start it,” St. Pierre said.

Breakfast is available every morning from 8-8:40 a.m. in the cafeteria. St. Pierre noted it is run mostly by volunteers from the school’s justice club, but anyone can help out. “They just have to come see us and let us know what week they want to sign up for.”

Kline said they serve about 40 students a day, providing them with a nutritious breakfast they might not be able to get at home to hopefully help them focus better in class, or “sometimes kids who are just rushed in the morning come and grab something.”

Sisters Jasfia and Junaya Nielsen have been volunteering for the breakfast program since it first started, saying they wanted to contribute to the school in a positive way.

READ MORE: Peter Skene Ogden hosts Indigeneity Day

“When Ms. St. Pierre first mentioned starting a breakfast program at the school, I remember how we talked about how more kids than people think live in poverty circumstances and can’t afford meals like breakfast,” Jasfia said. “I just felt the need to help them if I could.”

Junaya added, “It allows kids to have access to food in the morning. Food is very important. It helps jumpstart your day and brain, so having access to a healthy breakfast is important especially when your brain is developing.”

Jasfia said she is happy the breakfast program is continuing despite COVID-19 because it’s so beneficial.

“I think something PSO tends to lack is a sense of community,” she said. “The breakfast program helps with establishing this by looking out for students who may feel uncared for, or simply need something to eat.”

The girls have also seen a positive reaction from their peers, who understand the importance of the program even if they don’t use it regularly themselves, Jasfia said. They noted the breakfast program has progressed over the last two years. In the beginning, with limited funding, they only had two options for breakfast, white or whole wheat bread, and they could only afford to give students one slice. Now they have a variety of options and even occasionally do special breakfast items.

“As time went on, we started to get new faces coming to the program in the morning, which in turn led to more funding. So, the breakfast program has made great strides since we started and continues to make a positive impact on our school,” Junaya said.

“People really appreciate having it there for them in the morning to rely on, so all the reviews and regards towards the program have been positive.”

Both girls said it’s motivating to help their peers and teachers to play a larger part in improving the school. They also noted that volunteering for the breakfast program is different than their previous volunteer work, as it will continue long after they have graduated.

“It’s going to keep progressing and growing, reaching out to future generations that will attend PSO,” Jasfia said. “Knowing that it makes me proud that I helped lay the foundation. Even if I didn’t do much, it’s great to know that I helped things get started.”

Junaya added she has met a lot of new students coming into our school and her volunteer work allows her to “set a positive example of what it means to volunteer and participate in activities at PSO.”

The Nielsen sisters are hoping the breakfast program continues to progress and improve their classmates’ mornings. “I hope the program contributes to a positive shift in the school,” said Jasfia. “PSO needs to become a more caring and nurturing environment in many aspects, and I hope the breakfast program contributes to this.

“It’s a program that students can rely on to start their day right and not have to worry about spending their mornings starving.”

Lauren Keller is a Peter Skene Ogden student who is doing her Capstone project with the 100 Mile Free Press.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Telus services restored across Western Canada
Next story
2 students arrested in assault of transgender girl at Lower Mainland school

Just Posted

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
115 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Interior Health

There are now a total of 4,970 cases in the region

Esk’etemc First Nation is under community-wide isolation after a COVID-19 cluster has been confirmed. (Jonathan Hand photo)
COVID-19 cluster identified at Esk’etemc First Nation at Alkali Lake

18 positive cases identified as of Jan. 14

Canim Lake Band remains on lockdown. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
COVID-19 vaccine rolled out to Canim Lake Band, as positive case numbers rise to 52

Some 350 people will be vaccinated

Students Jasfia, left, and Junaya Nielsen volunteer at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary's breakfast program. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Breakfast is served at PSO

The program is in its second year.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. find its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)
Full parole granted to former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse of boys

Alan Davidson convicted of abusing boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan in late ’70s, early ’90s

The first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in B.C. in temperature-controlled containers, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
More vaccine arrives as B.C. struggles with remote COVID-19 cases

Long-term care homes remain focus for public health

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in 60 B.C. First Nations by next week

B.C. has allocated 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to First Nations for distribution by the end of February

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone questions the NDP government in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 25, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Todd Stone says he’s not running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Kamloops MLA was widely viewed as a front-runner

Wireless voice and data services are out for those on Telus as of Thursday (Jan. 14) afternoon across Western Canada, Telus Support said in a recent Tweet. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Telus services restored across Western Canada

Telus said they are monitoring the situation to ensure connections remain stable

Screenshot from video.
2 students arrested in assault of transgender girl at Lower Mainland school

Mother says daughter was targeted because of how she identifies

Constable Ken Jaques broke a window and crawled into a home to rescue an elderly man who had be laying on the floor for days. Jaques was the officer who provided oversight for the 2020 Remembrance Day services and is shown here in a picture with his son. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Senior who fell and spent days lying on floor of home saved by Princeton cop

He broke the glass and crawled into the house, while calling for assistance from BC Ambulance

Most Read