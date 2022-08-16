Boffa, Stump 1st degree murder trial for death of Williams Lake-area man moved to Kamloops

The trial will start August 29 - three-and-a-half years after the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin near Deep Creek

A first degree murder trial is slated to get underway later this month in Kamloops Supreme Court for two men accused of killing a Williams Lake man near Deep Creek, north of Williams Lake, more than three-and-a-half years ago.

Wyatt Lee Boffa and Daine Victor Stump are each facing one count of first degree murder in connection to the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin.

According to court documents, both men are currently in custody.

The trial is scheduled to take 25 court days. It was initially scheduled as a judge and jury trial, but has since been changed to judge alone.

When asked why the trial was moved to Kamloops – some 119 kms away from the community where the alleged offence took place – Communications Counsel Dan McLaughlin said on occasion the venue may be changed for a trial as deemed necessary by the courts.

“In this case the court ordered the trial moved to Kamloops. As the matter remains before the court the BCPS will not comment on the decision of the court or the grounds advanced in support of the application,” McLaughlin said.

There is also a publication ban in place which prevents any details surrounding the case, which may have been learned at the preliminary hearing or any other court date, from being published.

The trial will likely highlight the time around the date of Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 where at 9:35 p.m. members of the Williams Lake RCMP responded to a residence on Mountain House Road in Deep Creek. Upon arrival officers discovered Baldwin, 43, dead.

Baldwin’s death was considered suspicious in nature at that time, which resulted in the Williams Lake RCMP seeking the assistance of the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit (MCU) as it carried out an investigation.

Boffa was arrested and charged on Dec. 6 2019 — Stump was arrested and charged on Jan. 7, 2020.

– With a file from Monica Lamb-Yorski

