TNRD Area ‘I’ candidate Steven Rice. (Photo credit: Tiffany Christianson)

TNRD Area ‘I’ candidate Steven Rice. (Photo credit: Tiffany Christianson)

Blue Sky Country elects new director for TNRD

The results of the 2022 B.C. municipal elections

Tricia Thorpe has ousted incumbent Steven Rice as the new Thompson Nicola Regional District director for Blue Sky Country.

With all votes counted Thorpe received 228 to Rice’s 123. Her win ends three consecutive terms with Rice as director for Area I.

Thorpe lost her home in Lytton during the 2021 wildfire season and is currently rebuilding with the help of friends and family. Since losing her home she said she has been a vocal advocate for her community, especially those living in Electoral Area I.

”Natural disaster is the number one issue facing Area I, as the fires, floods, and slides have shown. Housing issues, accessibility to health care, mental health, and essential services are all impacted by these disasters,” Thorpe said. “I will advocate to all levels of government for a more proactive, rather than reactive, approach.”

Across the TNRD, 2,275 ballots were cast from an eligible voter pool of 13,931.

More to come.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House

Previous story
Jim Smith new director for TNRD Area E
Next story
Roland Stanke new mayor of Clinton

Just Posted

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

James Miske casts his ballot during 100 Mile House’s 2022 municipal election. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House elects two new councillors

Roland Stanke, the new mayor of Clinton. (Photo submitted)
Roland Stanke new mayor of Clinton

Jim Smith is a longtime firefighter with the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department who is looking to become the next Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area E director. (Ken Alexander photo)
Jim Smith new director for TNRD Area E