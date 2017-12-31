Best news photographs of 2017

See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers
For a full video gallery of the images click see below.
A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers
Some of the top community stories of the first half of 2017
Some of the top entertainment stories of the first half of 2017
Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them
Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now
North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November
Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship
Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family
Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games
Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all
The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver
