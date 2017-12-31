Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers

For a full video gallery of the images click see below.

 

Previous story
N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’
Next story
2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Just Posted

Mt. Timothy Ski Area delays opening of ski hill

Technical issue with chairlift to blame

News Year in Review – January to June

Some of the top news stories of the first half of 2017

Community Year in Review – January to June

Some of the top community stories of the first half of 2017

Entertainment Year in Review – January to June

Some of the top entertainment stories of the first half of 2017

Sports Year in Review – January to June

Some of the top sports stories of the first half of 2017

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Most Read