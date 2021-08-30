Be bear aware: pick apples, secure trash

This mama bear and cubs have been spotted at Sulphurous Lake, as well as all around Deka. (John Newland photo - submitted).

Conservation officers are reminding the public to clean up their apples and secure their garbage after more bears are being spotted in the South Cariboo.

100 Mile CO Murray Booth said there has been a significant increase in bear reports this summer, which he said is likely attributed to the wildfires displacing the bruins. The reports are coming in from all over the region, including 100 Mile and 108 Mile Ranch.

“They are being seen revolving around garbage and fruit trees,” Booth said. “They’re looking to fatten up and get as much food as they can, and as easy as they can. They’re turning to anything they can find.”

Booth said residents should ensure they pick the apples from their trees – as well as those on the ground – even if they aren’t considered ripe, and remember not put out their garbage until the morning of collection to keep the bears at bay. Bird feeders should also be taken down and not put up again until December because “they’re a huge attractant for bears,” Booth said.

He didn’t have specific numbers on the bear reports, but said “there have been numerous calls each day” about bears spotted wandering in local neighbourhoods.

“The fires have obviously been a huge influence on everything in the area,” Booth said. ‘Fortunately, we’re not seeing any wildlife injured or burnt by the fire but obviously, their habitat has been impacted.”



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House