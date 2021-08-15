BC Wildfire working to secure ‘excursion’ in Flat Lake fire

BC Wildfire said heavy equipment was working on securing an “excursion” in the Flat Lake fire by continuing to establish a fuel-free guard around this area and tying into pre-existing roads.

Skimmers supported these efforts Saturday, Aug. 14 by cooling down hot spots while equipment worked to put in line along the top of the excursion.

“The wildfire did cross our containment line on the northern flank of the fire near Moose Valley Park on Aug. 13,” the latest update said. “There continues to be spread in a north/northeast direction.”

Efforts will continue on re-establishing and widening control lines in place along the Snag Lake road to the north Moose Valley Park and east of the park along the 1100 road, while planes and helicopters will also work to re-enforce the already established guard on the western portion of Edmunds Lake Road in preparation of the anticipated cold front, according to the update.

“This is being done pre-emptively and not due to the fire reaching this control line,” the update states.

On the northeastern corner, firefighters will continue to utilize direct attack methods to secure the fire’s edge by patrolling and extinguish hot spots from 87 Mile to 83 Mile. On the southwestern flank, firefighters will continue to conduct mop-up operations on the southwest corner and up the west flank to patrol and extinguish any hot spots found.

The Flat Lake wildfire is estimated to be 68,551 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire and the District of 100 Mile both state there is no evacuation alert in 100 Mile House.

More to come.

