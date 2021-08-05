BC Wildfire urges public to get information from official sources

The BC Wildfire Service assured the public Thursday that the District of 100 Mile House is not on evacuation order at this time.

The notice was issued Aug. 5, after the North East 100 Mile Complex Incident Management Team was “made aware of several pieces of misinformation being shared around regarding the Flat Lake wildfire,” 27 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile House, according to a BCWS update.

The update reminded everyone of “the importance of getting information from official emergency response organization sources.” It noted the District of 100 Mile is not on evacuation order at this time nor is Highway 97 closed between 100 Mile House and 70 Mile House.

“If someone approaches you enquiring about possible damage to personal property due to a wildfire and asking for personal information they are not acting in an official capacity,” the update stated. It also urged the public not to provide their personal information to anyone and to contact the RCMP if they are approached. Those with questions can also contact the Fire Information Officer assigned to the incident Contact information can be found on the Wildfire of Note webpages here: http://bcfireinfo.for.gov.bc.ca/



