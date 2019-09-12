Embers coming off a fire. Stock photo.

BC Wildfire Service plans to conduct burns in the South Cariboo

Burns to take place near Bridge Lakes Ice Caves and Nolan Creek

The BC Wildfire Service is planning on to burn piles in the South Cariboo over the next six weeks near the southwest side of Bridge Lake and the south side of Green Lake.

The service advises that “smoke and flames from these controlled fires may be visible.”

The burns are part of an ongoing series of fuel management projects. Cariboo Fire Centre crews have been piling up accumulated debris in the two locations.

“By removing this material, less fuel will be available to burn in the event of a wildfire and any such fire will burn with less intensity.”

The burns near the Bridge Lake Ice Caves will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and continue periodically until Oct. 31.

The burns near Nolan Creek Provincial Park (south of Green Lake), along Nolan Creek may begin as early as Sept. 16 and continue periodically until Oct. 31.

The piles will only be lit if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation and helps minimize the amount of smoke generated. BC Wildfire Service personnel will be on-site and monitoring these fires.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

