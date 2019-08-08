BC Wildfire Service Dashboard Map.

BC Wildfire Service investigating possible fire in Moose Valley Provincial Park

Map lists cause as unknown

The BC Wildfire Service is investigating a possible wildfire in the Moose Valley Provincial Park area.

According to their Wildfire Map, the suspected cause is unknown and the estimated size is 0.01 hectares.

More details to come.

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

