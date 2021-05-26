BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

The BC Wildfire Service is sending a crew of firefighters and support staff to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province.

On May 26, the BCWF deployed 41 firefighters and two support staff to Manitoba, said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces and countries when they need assistance fighting wildfires,” Conroy said. “We are pleased to do that again now.”

Currently, 14 wildfires are burning in Manitoba — 10 requiring a full response from fire crews — with two listed as out of control.

Due to recent colder weather, however, the majority of fire bans in effect across Manitoba have now been lifted, the province noted in its most recent wildfire bulletin.

Conroy, meanwhile, said COVID-19 precautions will be taken to protect the health of participants during their time in Manitoba and on their return to B.C. Firefighters will remain within their own ‘bubbles’ and will conduct operations separately from Manitoba’s firefighters.

“The BC Wildfire Service recognizes the importance of sharing firefighting resources with other jurisdictions, and we welcome this opportunity to provide assistance to Manitoba,” Conroy said.

“Given the current fire situation in B.C., we have sufficient resources in places to respond appropriately to wildfire activity here.”

 


