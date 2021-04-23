BC Wildfire responding to 22-hectare blaze near Forest Grove

The fire, near Wilcox Road, is slowly moving in a south-east direction

The location of the fire north of Forest Grove. (BC Wildfire Dashboard photo)

Members of the B.C. Wildfire Service are battling a 22-hectare wildfire north of Wilcox Road near Forest Grove.

The fire was discovered Friday morning and is slowly spreading south-east into the treeline. A team of seven B.C. Wildfire firefighters are responding via helicopter, according to fire information officer Jessica Mack.

Mack said a request for heavy equipment and backup has been received and that equipment is en route along with additional personnel, another helicopter, and an air tanker.

No structures are currently at risk, Mack said. B.C. Wildfire is working on containing the fire.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused. No local fire department is responding to the blaze at this time.

More to come.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseCariboo