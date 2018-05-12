BC Hydro opens new Customer Crisis Fund

Customers facing financial difficulty can apply for grant

BC Hydro has created the Customer Crisis Fund (CCF) for residential accounts who are experiencing temporary financial crisis, unanticipated medical expenses, death in the family or if they have fallen behind on paying their bill.

Customers can get grants up to $600 if they heat their homes with electricity or $500 if their homes are heated with natural gas or other non-electric methods. The grant’s amount depends on the amount owing on the account already.

To qualify for the CCF, a customer must be a residential account holder, must have overdue payments and no credits on the account, experienced a life event within the last 12 months causing financial difficulty and the outstanding an outstanding balance of $100 or less but have attempted to make payments towards the bill.

Only primary residences are eligible and an account holder can only apply once a year.

BC Hydro Customers can apply online at https://app.bchydro.com/ccf-application, a paper application at a BC Hydro location or mailing a paper copy to PO Box 8910, Vancouver, B.C., V6B 4X3.

People having trouble filling out the online application can acquire help from calling 1-844-708-3208.

