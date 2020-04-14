B.C. Housing Minister Selina Robinson and Premier John Horgan announce rent supplement paid to eligible landlords for COVID-19 relief, March 25, 2020. (B.C. government)

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

Just over 20,000 people have applied for the B.C. rent supplement since the application portal launched Thursday (April 9).

According to the housing ministry, BC Housing – which is administering the supplement – 20,434 applications were submitted as of Tuesday.

The ministry said staff are focused on processing application and sending them to landlords to complete their portion. The supplement can provide up to $300 for singles or couples without dependents, and up to $500 for households with dependents for the months of April, May and June.

Once both renter and landlord have completed the application, payments will be direct deposited directly to landlords within seven days. BC Housing said payments are expected to be issued this week.

READ MORE: Application portal opens for B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement

Following concerns over renters in illegal suites being unable to apply, the housing ministry said the status of their rental housing would not affect the application, nor jeopardize their living situation. Illegal suites include unauthorized secondary suites that do not meet their municipalities bylaw or zoning requirements. According to the housing minister, as long as the eligibility requirement are met, tenants are eligible:

• receiving or eligible for Employment Insurance, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or experiencing a 25 per cent reduction in monthly employment income as a result of COVID-19.

• have a 2019 household income of less than $74,150 for those with no dependents and $113,040 for those with dependents

• paying more than 30 per cent of current (reduced) gross monthly income towards rent

• not receiving any other rent subsidy from any level of government, including subsidized housing ore rent supplements such as Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) or the Rental Assistance Program (RAP)

BC Housing said it would not share landlords’ information with any other government bodies. Tenants whose landlords are not willing to fill out the application are asked to call BC Housing at 1-877-757-2577.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRentals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store
Next story
Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

Just Posted

1,766 South Cariboo customers without power

Cause of the outage under investivation

Marin Patenaude’s newest album set to release May 29

A single, Cold Front, featured in an official music video was released on April 8

Vehicle fire on Highway 97 south of 100 Mile House

Emergency services are on site

Gitxsan leader Neil J. Sterritt dies at 79

Sterrit played an instrumental role in preparing the landmark Delgamuukw court case

How are you feeling about the current COVID-19 status in B.C.?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

More older Canadians die as COVID-19 toll passes 800; economy could shrink 6.2%

Ninety per cent of the deaths so far have been among those aged 60 and above

2014 Lytton wildfire arson trial may be delayed by pandemic

Percival Williams is slated to stand trial next month in Kamloops on one count of arson

Health Canada issues warning for fake N95s, even as public urged not to buy medical masks

Fraudulent N95 masks don’t create a proper seal, aren’t effective

Most Read