Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Dave Treadway (Bruno Long/Forecast Ski Magazine)

A 38-year-old man has died after falling into a deep crevasse while backcountry skiing near Pemberton.

Forecast, a ski magazine, identifies the man in a blog post as professional skier Dave Treadway.

Search and rescue crews responded to calls of an unresponsive man who had fallen 30 meters down a crevasse at Rhododendron Mountain, according a news release on Tuesday.

According to Forecast, a snow bridge collapsed while Treadway was skiing across.

He’d been skiing with a group of people at the time.

Forecast describes Treadway as a devout father and dear friend.

“Our deepest and sincerest condolences, thoughts, prayers and love go out to his wife Tessa and sons Kasper and Raffi during this difficult time.”


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
FBI: Threats against Columbine High School, days before shooting anniversary
Next story
UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

Just Posted

‘We’re ready to roll,’ Adventure Charters and Rentals receives final approval for new bus service

Vital new passenger service expected to start May 2

Mailboxes targeted in a string of thefts in seven locations

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House and district RCMP

Cariboo communities see slight increase or decrease in 2019 real estate sales

BC Northern Real Estate Board released its quarterly report for 2019

Did you go to the Festival of the Arts Showcase?

Did you go to the Festival of the Arts Showcase?… Continue reading

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

‘Bias, racism and systemic discrimination’ in criminal justice

Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

Most Read