Change.org

B.C. teen’s petition to end food waste in Canada reaches 142,000 signatures

Justin Kulik will present his petition to the Ministry of Agriculture on World Food Day

A Kelowna teen who started a petition to end food waste in Canada has greatly surpassed his goal.

As of Friday morning the petition created by Justin Kulik, which aims to get rid of food waste in Canada, has gathered 150,000 signatures on Change.org.

“Every year, $31 billion of food ends up in a landfill in Canada alone. This isn’t just stale bread and mouldy produce. This is good to eat food of all sorts. Produce, dairy, grain, protein, and everything outside of those,” Kulik wrote in the petition.

“Yet, nearly one million Canadians rely on food banks each month, and about four million Canadians are food insecure, of which 1.5 million are children.

“In 2015, the French government passed a law forbidding supermarkets from wasting and deliberately destroying food that can still be eaten. Instead, supermarkets have since been required to donate all unsold food products to charity such as food banks.

“A similar anti-food waste law can and should be implemented in Canada, nationwide. As it is, Quebec is now requiring that all supermarkets give unused food to food banks. Doing the same on a federal scale is not inconceivable. It is doable, and it is already being done in communities worldwide.”

The petition will be presented to the Minister of Agriculture on World Food Day Oct. 16. Kulik’s goal was to reach 100,000 signatures.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom
Next story
Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

Just Posted

CMHA holds Comedy Night in 100 Mile House

‘Laughter is good for one’s mental health’

Chris Harris launches documentaries in 100 Mile House

‘It’s to showcase our own region and to help us appreciate where we live.’

VIDEO: 100 Mile House and Canim Lake Band march to Take Back the Night

‘It’s 2018. We shouldn’t have to worry about taking back any night…’

EnGold discovers new mineralized zone in Lac la Hache

‘The potential for discovery of new high-grade structures is promising…’

Students in the South Cariboo look at in-demand careers with Work BC

The Find Your Fit Tour is an interactive career day that travels to schools across the province

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

Defensive driving saves lives on B.C. highway

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

UBC opens new innovation hub in downtown Kelowna

New hub located in the city’s Innovation Centre

B.C. adventurer takes two-wheels through Tibet

Ultimately, James Leigh said it’s not death he’s afraid of, it’s mediocrity.

CRD to hire external auditor to review budgets of fire department near Quesnel

The audit comes after taxes increased for the area, following a “substantial” budget overrun

Charge laid in crash that severely injured B.C girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leader addresses Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge

Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets

Plunging lumber prices hurt B.C. business

Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge

Most Read