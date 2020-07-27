B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rental homes

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

The view from the top off Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Tourism Kelowna)

B.C.’s top doctor has issued an provincial health order limiting the number of guests and visitors in short-term vacation rental homes and houseboats.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (July 27) that the limit was being set at the capacity of the home or vessel, plus five visitors, to limit the spread of COVID-19. Cases have been on the rise in B.C., with daily numbers in the high 20s and low 30s.

She said it would be the responsibility of the rental owner to enforce the rules, as well as to collect contact information in case tracing is necessary.

More to come.

