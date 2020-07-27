The view from the top off Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Tourism Kelowna)

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rental homes

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

B.C.’s top doctor has issued an provincial health order limiting the number of guests and visitors in short-term vacation rental homes and houseboats.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (July 27) that the limit was being set at the capacity of the home or vessel, plus five visitors, to limit the spread of COVID-19. Cases have been on the rise in B.C., with daily numbers in the high 20s and low 30s.

She said it would be the responsibility of the rental owner to enforce the rules, as well as to collect contact information in case tracing is necessary.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Just Posted

Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

IH sent out a clarification after a memo came to light there won’t be flu clinics this fall

FOREST INK: Most juniper shrub damage likely from voles

I first noticed the presence of vole tunnels on my lawn this spring just as the snow was melting

Cattle lend Mt. Timothy helping hand as management work on upgrades for winter

From the pro shop to the hill, lots of upgrades underway for the ski hill

New lanes to greet bowlers when leagues resumes

Big Country Lanes Family Bowling Centre is getting a facelift

LETTERS: Legion seeks to move Cenotaph and find venue for Remembrance Day Service

We would like the community to support us in this endeavour

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rental homes

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Several people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Sea to Sky

Police and first responders closed the highway for 10 hours while investigators looked into the case of the crash

Most Read