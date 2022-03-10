B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. set to update COVID-19 situation after indicating restrictions could ease

B.C. still requires masks in indoor public places and vaccine cards must be shown

British Columbian’s public health officer was scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing today after indicating earlier this month that more restrictions could be lifted by mid-March.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week the province was better positioned to consider removing pandemic restrictions before students begin spring break on Monday.

She said hospitalization numbers were down, immunity from vaccines was up and more at-home rapid tests were being distributed.

But Henry has also said there was still a lot of the virus circulating in some parts of the province.

Unlike some other provinces, B.C. still requires masks in indoor public places and vaccine cards must be shown.

Ontario, for example, has already lifted all capacity limits and proof of vaccination, while it plans to end mask mandates in most places like restaurants on March 21.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. looks to potentially ease COVID measures by Spring Break

Coronavirus

Previous story
GoFundMe established to help diabetic girl, 5
Next story
Canada urged to help as millions may starve due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Just Posted

A former fire engine with the Interlakes Volunteer Firefighter Department was seen at a freedom rally in Victoria last weekend. The incident has prompted the CRD to change its policies to ensure all decals and logos are removed from surplus vehicles. (Ann Gallagher photo - submitted).
CRD alters surplus vehicle policy

Kristy Gosselin releases a rock in the second day of playing in the Open Doubles Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile curling bonspiel rocks

Five-year-old Paisley Jones was recently diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. (Submitted photo)
GoFundMe established to help diabetic girl, 5

Kameron Taylor dives in front of Vanessa Betschart’s puck during PSO’s Grads vs Teachers hockey game last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Teachers low scorers in Grad ‘22 hockey game