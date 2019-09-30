Yukon Premier Sandy Silver. (Yukon News)

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

The B.C. government is planning to bring in legislation to move to daylight saving time year-round, Premier John Horgan says, but whether that takes effect still depends on what U.S. states decide.

Horgan made the comment after a meeting with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver in Whitehorse Monday. The two premiers agreed that it’s important that West Coast jurisdictions stay synchronized in their time zones, and Silver said he will watch B.C.’s progress closely.

Horgan said he is going to Oregon and Washington this week to meet with the governors whose state legislatures have already passed legislation to adopt daylight saving time permanently.

Horgan noted that areas in the Kootenays and B.C. Northeast are in the Mountain time zone, and they already stay on daylight time year-round.

more to come…

Previous story
B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness
Next story
Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

Just Posted

Human remains identified from 1987 plane crash near Wells Gray Provincial Park

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Do you have your winter tires on yet?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

South Cariboo Female Hockey League is looking to slap some pucks again

Registration is open for the league

From the archives from the 100 Mile Free Press

28 YEARS AGO (1991): Two residents of the upper Bradley Creek area… Continue reading

100 Mile House highschool snag silver from tough final

The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) boys’ soccer team captured the… Continue reading

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Most Read