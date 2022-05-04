Fraser Health operating room, 2000s (Black Press file)

Fraser Health operating room, 2000s (Black Press file)

B.C.’s surgical wait list lower than 2020, still 88,000 people

Training staff, buying private clinics expands capacity

More than 98 per cent of surgeries postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic have been done, and B.C.’s current waiting list has risen from 84,000 to 88,000 since March 2021, Health Minister Adrian Dix reported Wednesday.

Dix’s May 4 update on the surgical renewal program continues to emphasize that the wait list is lower than its pandemic peak in 2020, when the ministry suspended all non-urgent surgeries to focus on COVID-19 cases and reduce in-hospital infections.

Capacity for surgeries has been expanded by extending operating room hours to evenings and weekends, contracting surgeries in private clinics and most recently, Island Health taking over private surgical clinics in Nanaimo and View Royal, the suburb where Victoria General Hospital is located.

Dix said Vancouver Island hospitals are busier than in other parts of B.C., and that trend goes back before the pandemic. B.C.’s population continues to grow, and about 900,000 people do not have access to a family doctor to provide continuity of care and treatment.

For the week of April 3-9, 7,379 procedures were completed across the provincial health care system, which is 395 more than in 2019/20, the ministry reported. All B.C. health authorities are recruiting staff and training for surgical specialties such as perioperative nurses and medical device reprocessing technicians.

RELATED: Island Health buys surgical centres in Nanaimo, View Royal

RELATED: Alberta aims to double private surgeries in public system

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Buckle up: B.C. gas prices could soar to $2.30 per litre by summer: analyst

Just Posted

Open burning ban
Category 3 burning ban in effect for 100 Mile Forest District

100 Mile Fire Rescue members work to fully extinguish a van intentionally lit on fire near the South Cariboo Visitor’s Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Woman arrested in connection with van fire near South Cariboo Visitor Centre

In 1992, a beaver dam burst, flooding the railway tracks near Lac La Hache and causing the engine and five cars to derail. No one was hurt in the incident. (100 Mile Free Press Historical photo)
ARCHIVES: Train derailed in 1992 by burst beaver dam

Trish Chung, Demian Pettman and Kerry Tunnacliffe took some time out Friday to sing together outside the Parkside Art Gallery. The women hope to bring more people together for a monthly sing-a-long. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Trio celebrates Earth Day with song