Suspended Sgt-at-arms Gary Lenz gives an interview from his backyard after being cleared of misconduct in a report by the Supreme Court justice while at his home North Saanich, B.C., on Thursday, May 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

According to reports, his last day was Sept. 30, days before Police Act report set to be made public

B.C.’s Sergeant-at-Arms, one of two men at the centre of an 11-month probe into allegations of misspending, has announced his resignation.

Gary Lenz has been on paid administrative leave since November, following concerns raised by Speaker Darryl Plecas into Lenz and legislative clerk Craig James. Those concerns were reported in a bombshell report released in January by Plecas which highlighted the purchase of an unused wood splitter, designer suits and personal vacations.

WATCH: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

According to media reports, Lenz’s last day was Monday.

Plecas’s report sparked an independent investigation by former Supreme Court chief justice Beverly McLachlin, who found in May that while James committed administrative misconduct related to the misspendings Lenz was cleared.

James announced his retirement shortly after.

ALSO READ: Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

A second investigation by former Vancouver deputy police chief Doug LePard is expected to become public in the near future, according to Plecas and his chief of staff, Alan Mullen.

Meanwhile, James and Lenz are still being investigated by the RCMP.

Black Press Media has reached out to Premier John Horgan, and Speaker Darryl Plecas for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home
Next story
Retired Canadian soldier found guilty of sex assault, secretly recording coworkers

Just Posted

Break-in suspect arrested near Watch Lake

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

CRD sees six of nine resolutions endorsed at UBCM

Consistency in accessing emergency services and cannabis revenue sharing among them

Human remains identified from 1987 plane crash near Wells Gray Provincial Park

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Do you have your winter tires on yet?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

South Cariboo Female Hockey League is looking to slap some pucks again

Registration is open for the league

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

According to reports, his last day was Sept. 30, days before Police Act report set to be made public

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Most Read