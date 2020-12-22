A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

B.C. has recorded another 444 COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 9,481, with 357 in hospital.

Another 12 coronavirus-related deaths were reported Dec. 22, as two additional outbreaks were identified in the health care system, indicating at least one case identified. One is at an acute-care ward at Surrey Memorial Hospital, and the other at Laurel Place long-term care home in Surrey.

A new community outbreak has been identified at Highline Farms in the Fraser Health region, which continues to record the most new cases with 256 of the latest. Another 79 were diagnosed in Vancouver Coastal, 78 in Interior Health, 22 in Northern Health and nine on Vancouver Island.

Immunization continues for front-line health care workers, with more than 4,100 having received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine so far. Vaccination clinics are underway in all health regions.

“Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna have also provided guidance on how to safely transport the approved vaccines,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “This means that as deliveries increase in the coming weeks, the vaccine will increasingly be available in more locations.”

There were 652 cases reported Saturday, 486 on Sunday and 529 on Monday, after B.C.’s daily case count peaked at nearly 1,000 in November.

RELATED: Health Canada in final review of Moderna vaccine

RELATED: B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Interior Health
Next story
Interior Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Interior Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

The first vaccines were doled out Tuesday in IH’s two largest cities, Kelowna and Kamloops

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Interior Health

First two recipients were in Kelowna and Kamloops

A pair of crashes north of Lac La Hache this morning has reduced traffic to single-lane alternating. (Photo submitted).
Hwy 97 open to single-lane, alternating traffic north of Lac La Hache

100 Mile RCMP investigating pair of separate vehicle crashes

t
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The seven deaths come alongside 188 new cases of the virus

Alexis Creek RCMP release details on the discovery of human remains off Highway 20 west of Williams Lake on Saturday, Dec. 19. (RCMP logo)
Human remains discovered west of Williams Lake believed to be missing man Randolph Quilt

Personal effects and clothing led investigators to believe that it was Quilt, said RCMP

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

Heavy sedimentation and debris from last summer’s fires barricaded the Bonaparte River fishway, the pathway to steelhead spawning grounds. An assessment of two populations has confirmed a 2018 emergency survey that found the fish are at risk of extinction. (Black Press file photo)
Investigation confirms dire situation of B.C. steelhead

Endangered species report will again go to Ottawa for SARA consideration

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Riley and Samuel, Jennifer Carroll’s sons, help deliver popcorn to a medical department that was involved in a transplant in a previous year. Operation Popcorn is BC Transplant’s way of saying thank you to medical staff for their role in ilfesaving transplants. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER CARROLL)
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Jennifer Carroll of Port Alberni has a special reason to reflect on the spirit of giving

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

Most Read