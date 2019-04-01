Finance Minister Carole James. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

B.C. receives two money laundering reports after reviews of real estate, cars

The government says it will review both reports before making them public later this spring

Two reports on money laundering have been delivered to the B.C. government after reviews aimed at shutting down the problem in real estate, luxury cars and horse racing.

The province says in a news release it commissioned the reports in September after widespread concern about B.C.’s reputation as a “haven” for money laundering.

READ MORE: B.C. minister fears money laundering involves billions of dollars, cites reports

The first report is by an expert panel on money laundering and it recommends rule changes that would close loopholes in the real estate market and increase transparency on who owns property in B.C.

The other report is by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German and focuses on potential links between criminal enterprises and the real estate, horse racing and luxury car industries.

He was asked to look at the industries after he released the results of a review last June on money laundering in Lower Mainland casinos.

The government says it will review both reports before making them public later this spring.

Finance Minister Carole James says money laundering is a serious problem in B.C.’s real estate market.

“Our real estate market should be used for housing people, not for laundering the proceeds of crime. That’s why we asked our expert panel to review our rules and regulations, and to offer concrete actions that we can take to clean up our real estate sector,” she says in a statement.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack
Next story
Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Just Posted

Dates set for public feedback on caribou recovery agreements

Meetings will be held in Williams Lake and Quesnel

13 hectare controlled burn planned north of Clinton

Smoke and flames may be visible

Nurses begin training Monday to staff closed CMH maternity ward

Accelerated program will give women full certification as perinatal nurses

Do you support B.C’s carbon tax?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

What do you think about the recent news in regards to measles?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

Most Read