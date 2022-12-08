A Sicamous, B.C. nurse has agreed to a one-year suspension after the regulatory college found he wasn’t following proper hygiene procedures. (Shutterstock photo)

B.C. nurse suspended 1 year for unsanitary catheter use, not washing hands

Joseph Michael Dupuis also used unprofessional language, didn’t keep wounds clean

A Sicamous, B.C. nurse has agreed to a one year suspension as punishment for regularly failing to treat patients under sanitary conditions last spring.

In a Dec. 5 consent agreement with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, Joseph Michael Dupuis admitted to failing to wash his hands and not following sterile techniques when inserting a catheter and treating patients’ wounds.

Dupuis also agreed he had used unprofessional language in his workplace and failed to address patients’ discomfort while treating their injuries.

All the incidents fell between March 1 and March 17, according to the consent agreement. As a result, Dupuis voluntarily agreed to cancel his registration and not reapply for at least one year. At that point, the college will reexamine Dupois’ competence, fitness and good character.

