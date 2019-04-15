B.C. MP Mark Warawa hospitalized with possible cancer, online message says

According to an online message, Langley-Aldergrove M.P. Mark Warawa has been hospitalized for possible pancreatic cancer.

Posted to Facebook, the message reads:

My dear friends, I am very sick in the hospital and need your prayers for a miracle. You can see how yellow my skin is. The doctors believe I have pancreatic cancer. I have procedures tomorrow morning and some additional tests over the next few days to see if cancer has spread to other organs. If it is just in the pancreas, I will surgery and 6 months of chemotherapy. If cancer has spread to other organs, there isn’t anything medically to do and life could be short.

We have our total trust in God. Yes there has been lots of tears, but the God who created us has healed me and saved my life before. Most important is I know God loves me and wants me to trust Him. I do!

We so appreciate your prayers and messages of encouragement. Please keeps them coming. For requests for an update on my condition, please come to this Facebook. I hope to updated you every couple of days. It’s not possible for Diane to respond to all the inquiries and I need to be in her loving arms.

Easter [is] a very special time. Because of Jesus’ death and resurrection, we can have hope for an eternity with Him after we die. That is our hope. God bless you. Love you all.

READ MORE: Mark Warawa won’t run in the next election

Warwa recently announced he would not be running for re-election and said that he has been studying to become a chaplain for end of life care.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________