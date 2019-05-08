Mark Warawa spoke to the House of Commons on Tuesday, giving his farewell speech.

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa gave an emotional farewell speech to the House of Commons on Tuesday, as the longtime local representative faces a serious cancer diagnosis.

“I’m just an average guy that has had an incredible honour, serving with you, and serving our community,” Warawa said.

READ MORE: Mark Warawa says he also has cancer in his lungs and lymphatic system

READ MORE: Tako van Popta to run as Conservative in Langley-Aldergrove

Warawa noted he has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days, and joked about his return to the House of Commons.

“I had zero interest in politics, since I was in the hospital, possibly facing the end of my life,” he said. “Just a few minutes here in Parliament, I’m interested in politics again.”

Warawa was recently told cancer from his pancreas has spread into his lungs.

He had already announced he would not be running again for office in this October’s election, but had planned to step down to become a chaplain, working with seniors and people close to the end of life.

The research he has done on issues such as palliative care will now be put to use in his own life, Warawa said.

Warawa spoke of his own recent experiences at Vancouver General Hospital, after he was rushed home from an overseas trip suffering from jaundice to receive his diagnosis.

When he was given his diagnosis, he had doctors who could treat his physical condition, but people need spiritual and social support, too, Warawa said.

He urged Parliament to take up the cause of repairing what Warawa called a broken system when it comes to palliative care in this country.

While his prognosis is “not great,” Warawa affirmed his faith in God, and spoke of how he felt God had guided him into his career and life in politics.

He choked up when speaking of his wife Diane, and their five children and 10 grandchildren, as well as the staff at his constituency office in Langley.

“The best part of this job, as you know, is being able to help people,” Warawa said.

He was given several standing ovations during his speech, and after he spoke, MPs from the Conservative benches and across the floor came to speak to him and shake his hand.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

mclaxton@langleyadvance.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Driver killed in B.C. border crash identified as well-loved pastor, father of three

Just Posted

100 Mile doctor has first court appearance in sex assault case

Dr. Michael Mthandazo is alleged to have committed the offence on Nov. 3, 2018

Three Interior universities team up to protect B.C.’s forested watersheds

Interior university coalition funds disaster prevention research initiatives

Woman wants to reconnect with adopted son believed to be in 100 Mile

“I just want to say that I’m sorry to him,” said former Williams Lake resident Amanda Marty

Pedestrian hit on busy intersection in downtown 100 Mile House

RCMP, ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue all at the scene

Diaries of a city kid: A series of firsts

You know the saying there is a first for everything? Well, in… Continue reading

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Driver killed in B.C. border crash identified as well-loved pastor, father of three

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $100,000 for family of Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung

Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years

B.C. man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery

‘A dream:’ Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Court hears paramedic feared for safety of first responders at Vancouver Island murder scene

Paramedic told everyone to ‘get out’ after hearing the word ‘kill’ from the bathroom

Emergency alert system to be tested today across B.C. in third trial

Mobile devices, TV programs and radio stations will be disrupted at 1:55 p.m.

Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe drink will go to charity

Most Read