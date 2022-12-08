Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson, 50, released on conditions not to practise

A Surrey, B.C. massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault.

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson, who goes by Bodhi, 50, was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Surrey RCMP received a report Nov. 14 that a woman was sexually assaulted during an appointment by a massage therapist at a clinic located in the 13700-block of 96 Avenue, near Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Haraldsson was arrested and charged 11 days later, on Nov. 25.

He has since been released with several conditions, according to police. He is not allowed to provide personal or professional therapeutic services, including massage therapy to anyone who identifies as a woman.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 604-599-0502 and speak with the Special Victim’s Unit.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Previous story
10 cats found in duct taped box shocks Okanagan Humane Society president
Next story
Teens demand more support for survivors of sexual violence at Williams Lake protest

Just Posted

Protesters were lining the street in front of the Williams Lake Courthouse on Dec. 8, 2022, protesting the treatment of survivors of sexual violence. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Teens demand more support for survivors of sexual violence at Williams Lake protest

Donna White, front right, president of the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association, and Laura Oliffe, view part of a light display on Annaham Crescent Monday as part of the community’s annual lights competition. The display took top spot in the competition. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
108 Mile Ranch celebrates Christmas light-up

WorkSafeBC issued a fine to Northern Health. (Image file.)
Northern Health hit with $355K fine for failing to do adequate safety reports

Plays like the Emperor’s New Clothes happen thanks to people like stage manager Melissa Hemirston and producer Kathy Wolczuk. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Behind the scenes on the Emperor’s New Clothes