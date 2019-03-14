B.C. looks to attract global business people to its smaller cities

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, was in Courtenay Thursday to announce the launch of a new Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) Entrepreneur Immigration Regional Pilot. At right is Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard. Scott Stanfield photo

The provincial government has launched a new pilot program to draw entrepreneurs from around the world to B.C.’s smaller communities.

“Due to an aging workforce and a preference for city living, some smaller towns can face challenges growing their local economies,” Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston said in a news release Thursday, adding the program will be set up in 30 communities.

To be eligible, a community must have a population of fewer than 75,000 and be at least 30 kilometres away from municipalities with more than 75,000 residents. It must also have three economic development sectors.

A previous program required would-be immigrants to have a personal net worth of $600,000 and a business investment of $200,000. This project requires a net worth of $300,000, an investment of $100,000, and the creation of one new job.

The business owner must also maintain 51-per-cent ownership and have three years’ or more experience in owning a business.

The 30 communities involved in the pilot include: