B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Marking the one-year anniversary of the first case discovered in the province, B.C. reported 485 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The situation in long-term care has compounded with a new outbreak at Glenwood Seniors Community in Chilliwack, the Fraser Health region, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

There were also four deaths reported, with 303 people in hospital, 74 in intensive care.

Of the new cases, 210 were discovered in the Fraser Health region, which has seen a significant decline in infections in the past few weeks. There were 115 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal region, 83 in Interior Health, 32 in Northern Health and 45 on Vancouver Island.

Like other provinces, B.C. is running low on vaccine as Pfizer expands its production facility in Belgium.

“These days – when COVID-19 vaccinations are starting, but for most of us are still weeks or months away – the actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus in its tracks,” Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Jan. 27.

To date, 124,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 4,160 of which are second doses.

